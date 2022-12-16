Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Johnson, of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Wesley U.M. Church, Snow Hill, MD. Rev Frances Fitchett will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
48 minutes ago
