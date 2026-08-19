Raymond Clarence Justice III, 57, of Jamesville, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 17, 2026.

Born to Raymond Clarence Justice Jr. and the late Sharon Lynn Shields, Raymond was a devoted family man who cherished the time he spent with those he loved. His children and grandchildren were the most important part of his life, and he treasured every moment with them.

Raymond enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures, including hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and guns. He could often be found enjoying a cold beer and spending time outdoors. Above all, Raymond loved his family and the memories they made together.

He is survived by his significant other, Tiffany Sharbor; his children, Brooke Price (Tyler), Devon Justice, Skylar Justice (Koby Sparrow), and Braden Justice (Lyeric Brickhouse); his two grandchildren, Tripp and Ryker Price; his sister, Wendy Willey; and his beloved dog, Bane.

Raymond will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

Per his wishes, services will be private.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home of Exmore, Virginia.