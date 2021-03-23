Ray F. Nock, Jr., 80, husband of Nancy Ayres Nock, of Melfa, passed away on March 21, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.

Born on February 3, 1941 in Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Ray F. Nock, Sr. and Julia Justice Waterhouse. Ray served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Apple Dumplin’ Scooter Club and enjoyed his many visits to the Club Car Cafe, Bojangles and the Flea Market. Ray never knew a stranger and especially loved to bring smiles to children on his visits.

Other than his wife, Nancy, Ray is survived by a son, Ray F. Nock, III and his wife, Kiran of Cary, NC; a brother, Thomas Nock and wife, Faye of Quinby; two grandchildren, Michael Nock and Sahil; and three brothers-in-law, Brooks Ayres and Debbie of Onancock, Bob Ayres and Ruth of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Billy Ayres of Onancock.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25th at 2:00PM from the Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Asbury officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

