Ray Annis of Modest Town

Ray Thomas Annis, 75, of Modest Town, VA, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Born January 9, 1949 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Clam, VA, he was the son of the late Johnny Franklin Annis and Phyllis Wessells Annis.

Ray graduated from Parksley High School, and soon after, was drafted into the United States Marines, serving his country over the next four years. Upon honorable discharge, he returned home to the Eastern Shore and began working for the John W. Taylor Packing Company where he was the inventory manager for more than two decades. When Taylor’s closed, Ray began a new venture as a self-employed carpenter, which he continued until retirement.

A man of profound faith, Ray was a longtime member of Modest Town Baptist Church and his love for the Lord was evident in every aspect of his life. He lived by the principles of kindness, compassion, and treating others as he would like to be treated, values he instilled in his children and grandchildren. Ray adored his family and stopped at nothing to ensure their happiness. Whether he was coaching his children’s baseball and softball teams, playing guitar to calm his granddaughter’s horse, or doing chores for family, Ray never uttered the word “no” and often did things before he was asked, simply because it brought him joy to be there for those he loved. His altruistic acts extended well beyond his family and always without the expectation of praise or thanks. Artistry also played a huge role in Ray’s life, which he expressed through his carpentry work, his yard and garden, playing his guitar or harmonica, and drawing in his sketchbook. His legacy will live on through the love he shared, the precious time he gave, and the beautiful life he led.

Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Wessells Annis; his children, Bobbi Rae Annis Wood and her husband, Dalton, of Modest Town, and Michael Thomas Annis and his wife, Ellen, of Baltimore, MD; brother, David Annis and his wife, Jackie, of Onley, VA; grandchildren, Lyndsey Finney, Asher, Mackenzie and Mason Justice, and Odin Thomas Annis; and aunt, Ellen Bundick Wessells. He is also survived by his nephews, Johan Annis (Hannah) and David Kasimoff (Robin); sister-in-law, Barbara Wessells Brown (Tommy); brother-in-law, Robert Watson Wessells (Tina) and their families; as well as his bandmates and countless friends.

Services will be conducted from the graveside at the Modest Town Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend John Cullop officiating.

In honor of Ray’s dedication to helping others, contributions in his memory may be made to Lighthouse Ministries, P.O. Box 54, Keller, VA 23401.

