Funeral services Rasheed Lewis of Fruitland, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Bishopville, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Clifton Snowden
October 16, 2020
Mr. Vincent Lang Mariner, Jr. of Painter
November 2, 2021
Demar Milbourne
August 28, 2019
Russell (Rusty) Carey Robbins, Sr. of Exmore
November 11, 2021
Local Conditions
April 19, 2023, 10:41 am
Sunny
60°F
60°F
4 mph
real feel: 71°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 39%
wind speed: 4 mph E
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:22 am
sunset: 7:42 pm