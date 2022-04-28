Randall Luis Hickman II, 24, a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, he was the son of Randall Luis Hickman and Michelle Richardson Hickman. He was a waterman and member of Cape Charles Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Janice Richardson of Cheriton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Kasey Renee Price; maternal grandfather, George Richardson; and paternal grandparents, Jack and Irene Hickman.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

