Priscilla (Ora) King Richmond of Cape Charles

Priscilla (Ora) King Richmond age 83, formerly of Latrobe, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 30, 2023. She was active in Exmore Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Shore Emmaus community. Priscilla was a prayer warrior, avid reader, writer of poetry and had a special place in her heart for children. Throughout the course of her lifetime, she served the local community as a pastor’s wife, teacher, and held several positions within government most recently as an on-site disaster specialist for FEMA along with being a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Arlean (Kennedy) King, her husband Reverand George E. Richmond in 1983 and eight brothers and sisters. Priscilla is survived by three children, Dorcas of Cape Charles, VA, Daniel (Jeanette) of Boonsboro, MD and LaDonna (Angela) of Sharpsburg, MD. She is also survived by six grandchildren Ian, Haisley, Avven, Kailey, Tahlia Shea and Andrew and nine brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 8th at 3:00 pm at Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Neck Road, Exmore, VA. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to either Eastern Shore Emmaus, PO Box 91, Franktown, VA 23354 or to Exmore Baptist Church children’s program, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.