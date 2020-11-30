Priscilla Louise Alloe Atkinson, 88, of Pocomoke City, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Peak Healthcare at Hartley Hall. Born on October 12, 1932 in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Alloe and the late Mabel Louise Pittsley Alloe.

She graduated as Salutatorian of Chincoteague High School Class of 1950. She was a licensed insurance agent and part owner of Everette C. Jeffries Ins. Co. in Chincoteague, VA. She served the people of Chincoteague with love and they were like family to her. Priscilla was a longtime active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church until her health declined. She had served and been a member of, American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 93 in Pocomoke City; Cabane Locale 122 of the 40/8; a Life Member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary; Women of the Moose, Salisbury, MD and AARP (National, Worcester and Somerset Counties.)

She and her husband, Lester, enjoyed traveling the U.S.A. during their 35 years of marriage, until his untimely death on February 12, 2004.

Priscilla is survived by one son, Lester Clement Atkinson Jr. and his wife Mary Sue of Pocomoke City, MD; three grandchildren, Byron Glenn Atkinson and partner Frank Casico and his son Colby, Justin Clement Atkinson and his wife Jamie and their children Tucker and Ainsley, and Mary Allison Castellana and her fiancé Aaron Reed and his daughter Eleanor.

She is also survived by a special niece Melinda Long and nephews Brian and Barry Forester.

In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lester Clement Atkinson, Sr.; one son, Glenn David Atkinson; one sister, Maureen Alloe Morris; sister in laws, Loraine Atkinson and Virginia Marshall Williams and longtime friend, John “Jack” Wooster.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Bates United Methodist Cemetery in Snow Hill, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804 or your favorite charity.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

