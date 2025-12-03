Pony Burdette

David McKendree Burdette, lovingly known to all as “Pony,” 56, of Mears, VA, passed away at his home on Thanksgiving Day.

Born on May 30, 1969, in Frederick, MD, David spent his childhood on his grandparents’ farm, where he quickly earned the nickname that stayed with him for life. After taking one of the horses out for a ride—an adventure that didn’t go quite as planned—David worked tirelessly to pay the vet bills. From that moment on, “Pony” became his identity…and a legend was born. A little bit of that cowboy spirit stayed with him forever. The first time his wife, Pat, took him to Assateague, he stripped off his shirt but kept his cowboy boots firmly on.

At 18, Pony made his way to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where he found a home and a family who welcomed him with full hearts. At 23, he became a father when his son Cody was born, and nothing made him prouder. He loved being right on the floor beside his boy—playing with toys or squeezing into the playpen just to make him laugh.

Pony was a natural people-person whose greatest joy was connecting with others. Whenever he started a new job, Pat knew it wouldn’t be long before six new “best friends” were gathered in their living room shooting pool. He loved playing the harmonica, hanging out with the boys, and singing Elvis at karaoke. Though not one for politics, he was a proud supporter of the Second Amendment. Pony was one of the most easygoing, slow-to-anger, non-argumentative souls ever born. He saw no color, no class, no divide—just people to befriend. He’d talk to a gate post if he thought it looked lonely.

Family meant everything to him. He married Pat more than 28 years ago, embracing her children as his own and cherishing every moment of being a grandfather. He made sure every child felt loved, welcomed, and important.

Pony worked hard to earn his welding and fabricating certificates from ESCC. Always a hard worker, he found a way to turn his fabricating skills into a creative outlet. Pony made beautiful punk art. Helmet on, radio loud, he spent countless hours welding to the sounds of George Strait, Johnny Cash, Dwight Yoakam, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was so proud of his craft he even had a welding helmet tattooed on his body. His art can be seen in the yards of folks up and down the Shore. His most memorable creation may have also been the root of the couple’s pain-in-the-side nickname that accompanied his art: “Cow People.” For weeks, Pony fabricated a giant cow out of a 500-gallon oil drum. People would ride by and take pictures and caused the nickname to take root. Pat would roll her eyes at the nickname and he’d just grin, finding endless amusement from the teasing—and that was their beautiful balance.

Pony is survived by his best friend and wife of 28 years Patricia Taylor “Pat” Burdette, of Mears, VA; son, Cody Burdette and his wife, Morgan, of Painter, VA; stepdaughter, Patricia Voss and her husband, Josh, of Mears, VA; grandchildren, Alanna, Asher, Liam, Ricky, Taylor, Warren, Kylie, and Bristol; several siblings; special cousin and friend, Randy Burdette, of Maryland; all of his buddies that were more like brothers, Carl, Charles, Jackie, Charlie, Nick, and Brandon; and so many more friends and coworkers that he loved like family.

In lieu of flowers, consider taking a page from Pony’s book and make time to do something kind for your neighbor; speak to the person eating by himself at the restaurant; hold the door for the next person; or maybe let someone go in front of you in the grocery store. Pony’s legacy will definitely live on if we all take the time to be kind and make as many friends as possible.

