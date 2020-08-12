Polly Bundick Dize, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at her home in Onancock, Virginia. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband, Colburn Lee Dize, and was the daughter of the late John William and Hamner Dunkley Bundick.

Polly’s wonderful life will be forever cherished by her family; son, Andy Dize and his wife Brenda; daughter, Alice Rew and her husband David; and daughter, Jane White and her husband Donny. She has seven grandchildren, Bekki Dize Haynie, Kristen and Emilee Dize, Paige Rew McLean, Claire Rew Eder, Anna White Williams and Austin White; three great-grandchildren, Bradleigh Mclean, Madelyn Haynie, and Harper Williams.

Following graduation from Onancock High School, Polly attended Westhampton College at the University of Richmond, where she obtained a degree in Sociology in 1955. After college she and Colburn were married, and she began a career in human services in Virginia Beach while Colburn was in the Coast Guard. Their love for Onancock brought them back to the Eastern Shore where she continued her social work prior to becoming a second-grade teacher at Broadwater Academy. Polly retired in 1980 to spend more time with her family and enjoy boating with Colburn.

Polly was a caring member of her community. A loyal member of Market Street United Methodist Church, she was active in the United Methodist Women and the former Carrie Radcliffe Circle, and was dedicated to the efforts of preserving the historical Cokesbury Church in Onancock. She was a member of and contributed to many organizations, including the Debedeavon Garden Club, the Eastern Shore Literacy Council, and the Accomack Interfaith Crisis Council.

Polly was devoted to her family and loved spending time in the pool with her grandchildren. Her selfless generosity and passion to help others led her to be loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she planted and arranged, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

A graveside service to celebrate Polly’s life will be held at the Onancock Cemetery, Friday, August 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Heidi Bak officiating.

If so desired, memorial donations in Polly’s memory may be made to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, Virginia 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

