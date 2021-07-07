Private funeral services for Mrs. Polly A. Parker of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from the Glorious Church of the Lord Jesus of the Apostlic Faith, Inc, Onancock, with Bishop R. W. Hill officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.