Phyllis Reid Walker of Bayford

Phyllis Reid Walker, 95, passed away on January 11, 2024 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, Virginia. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Norman and Emily Taylor. Phyllis spent the majority of her life in Cape Charles and Bayford, Virginia, before moving to Nassawadox, Virginia in her later years. Phyllis enjoyed many hobbies including playing bridge, cooking, golfing, gardening, and reading.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husbands, Isaac Glen Reid, Jr., and Francis “Hooksie” Walker. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Glen Reid, and sisters, Dorothy Tyndall and Betty Lou Parks.

Phyllis is survived by her two sons: Mike Reid of Cape Charles, Virginia, and Jeff Reid and his wife, Sophie, of Franktown, Virginia. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and special nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her family would like to thank all of the Commonwealth Senior Living staff for the kindness they showed Phyllis in her last years—it did not go unappreciated or unnoticed. Additionally, they would also like to thank Hospice for their compassion and care.

A graveside service will be held at Franktown Cemetery on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM, with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Flowers will be accepted or donations in her honor may be given to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

