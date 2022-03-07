Phyllis Johnson Hinman, 84, wife of Frank Hinman and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Johnson and the late Louise Smith Johnson. She was a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church and member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three children, Douglas Hinman and his wife, Jackie, of South Hill, VA, Ray Anthony “Tony” Hinman and his wife, Diane, of Chesapeake, VA, and Kimberly M. Taylor and her husband, Robert, of Belle Haven, VA; six grandchildren; and eight greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Adam Hinman, and stepmother, Ann Tilghman Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:00AM at Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

