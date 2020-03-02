Phyllis Carter Dunn of Marionville, Va., passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held at Red Bank Baptist Church in Marionville, Va., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Frances Jones Circle, c/o Red Bank Baptist Church, P. O. Box 932 Nassawadox, Va. 23413. Family and friends may sign the guest book at: www.hollandfunealhome.net Arrangements by the Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, Va.
