Peter Joseph Pawlus of Onancock

July 24, 2023
Pete Pawlus

A memorial service honoring the life of Peter Joseph Pawlus of Onancock will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church, in Onancock, on Friday morning at 11:00, with The Reverends Lorenzo Hill and Wayne Parsley officiating.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com) or to Market Street UMC, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

