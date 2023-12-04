Pete Leontieff of Capeville

Peter Mark “Pete” Leontieff, 66, husband of Brenda Marshall Leontieff and a 28 year resident of the Capeville Community passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of California, he was the son of Pete Michael Leontieff of Onancock, VA, and the late Linda Lephew Leontieff. He was known as Mr. Fixit, had a courageous smile, was always helping anyone in need, even in his passing he was able to provide sight to two grateful people by being an eye donor, loved making sure the birds were fed, was an excellent cook, enjoyed bonfires with Yuengling Light, liked listening to music while tinkering on his projects, being barefoot and shirtless was his thing, and was loved by many.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three children, Corinne Leontieff(Brandon) of Hampstead, NC, Ryan Leontieff(Jamie) of Middletown, OH, and Janele Frymier of Beulaville, NC; three brothers and sisters, Andy Leontieff(Debbie) of Carmel, NY, David Leontieff(Elizabeth) of Austin, TX, and Donna Leontieff of Accomac, VA; and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Palmer, Jazmin, and Sean.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Lewis officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 4:00PM til 6:00 PM.

