Perry Odell Whitley, Jr. of Exmore

Perry Odell Whitley, Jr., 81, husband of the late Doris Scott Tittermary Whitley, and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at his residence. A native of Newsoms, VA, he was the son of the late Perry Odell Whitley and the late Martha Edwards Whitley. He was a retired Elementary Education Principal and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

He is survived by four sons, Glen Scott Tittermary and his wife, Vicky, of Richmond, VA, Kerry Tittermary and his fiancé, Lisa Simpson, of Willis Wharf, VA, Brian Tittermary of Belle Haven, VA, and Greg Whitley of Exmore; a sister, Ernestine Warren of Suffolk, VA; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 2:30PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6 til 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418, or Community Fire Company, P.O. Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.

