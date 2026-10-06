Peggy Ward

Peggy Elizabeth Dize Ward, 88, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2026, in Parksley, VA.

Born on September 29, 1938, in Onley, VA, Peggy grew up on the Eastern Shore before pursuing her calling to become a nurse. After graduating from Onancock High School in 1956, she moved to Columbia, SC, to complete her education and earn her Registered Nurse (RN) degree. It was during this chapter of her life that she met John Ward, whom she married on June 29, 1963.

Peggy and John later settled in Kokomo, IN, where they built a life together and raised their family. Peggy worked for many years as an RN at St. Joseph Hospital. Beyond her work in nursing and raising a family, Peggy enjoyed participating in medical mission trips to Peru and Haiti to care for communities in need.

When they retired to South Carolina, Peggy found immense delight in the simple beauty of life on the marsh. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and held a special place in her heart for her beloved kitties.

Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, John Ward; her parents, Elmer Dize and Sarah (Mason) Dize; her brother, Kemmie Dize; and her son, Kenneth Ward.

She leaves behind a family that will miss her. She is survived by her daughters, April Morgan (Joseph) and Dawn Herring (Scott); her sister-in-law, Jackie Dize; and her brother, Elmer Dize Jr. (Joan). Her spirit will live on through her grandchildren: McKayla Morgan, Avery Herring, Ben Herring, Montanna Ward, Nathan Ward, Katelyn (Ward) Duncan, Klowie (Ward) Keisler, Willow and Mariska Ward, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Bill McClung officiating. There will be a visitation in the chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s honor to Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, SC 29936; or Shore Health & Rehab Center, 26181 Parksley Road, Parksley, VA 23421; or Riverside Shore Palliative Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.