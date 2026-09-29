Peggy Pruitt

Peggy Smith Pruitt, 86, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 20, 2026. Born on August 29, 1940, she was the beloved daughter of the late Lola Grace Richardson Smith and the cherished wife of the late Elwood “Glenn” Pruitt.

A graduate of Onancock High School, Class of 1958, Peggy always strived to give her best in everything she did. She served as class treasurer, played basketball and softball, participated in numerous clubs, and was named “Cutest” and “Noisiest Girl” of her senior class. At just 14 years old, Peggy began her career in telecommunications with C&P Telephone. She went on to dedicate more than four decades to the industry before retiring from Bell Atlantic as an engineering assistant. Her strong work ethic and commitment to doing things well were qualities she carried throughout every chapter of her life.

Family was at the very heart of Peggy’s life. She treasured her role as “Ma” and “MomMom” and took great joy in being there for those she loved most in this world. Whether it was a school event, a family gathering, or a fundraiser for one of her children or grandchildren, Peggy could always be counted on to show up and lend a helping hand. She was devoted to her family and made it a priority to support and encourage those she loved. Her kitchen was often an extension of that love, where she lovingly prepared meals and baked countless treats for family and friends. Her famous strawberry preserves were a favorite of many and became one of those special tastes that will forever bring back memories of Peggy and the love she poured into everything she made.

Peggy’s Christian faith was a cornerstone of her life and guided the way she loved and served others. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and a devoted member of Zion Baptist Church for more than 20 years. As chairman of the hospitality committee, she helped make her church a warm and welcoming place of worship for all. Peggy was always ready to meet a need within the congregation, whether preparing a meal, baking for a church gathering, or simply offering her time. Her kindness, generosity, and willingness to serve were a reflection of the faith she held so deeply.

Her heart for serving others extended well beyond her church. Peggy was a member of the Soroptimist Club of Accomack County and the Sewing and Quilting Guilds, where she found meaningful ways to give her time and talents to those in need. Alongside her dear friend, Joyce Milliner, she would often visit nursing homes, sewing machines in tow, to mend clothing for residents. Over the years, she also lovingly crafted clothing for her children, outfits to welcome newborns into the family, and her signature dish cloths to share with family and friends, giving handmade gifts that reflected her patience, generosity, and thoughtfulness. These treasures, along with the countless meals, baked goods, acts of kindness, and memories she created, will remain cherished reminders of a woman who spent her life loving her family, serving her church, and caring for others.

She is survived by her children, Richard Wallace (Stefanie) of Accomac, VA, Danny Wallace (Cheryl) of Melfa, VA, and Penny Moore of Bridgeville, DE; brother-in-law who was like a son, Dean Pruitt (Karen) of Nassawadox, VA; brother-in-law, Wallace Pruitt (Betty) of Exmore, VA; grandchildren, David Wallace (Nicole), Anna Godwin (Logan), Taylor Browning (Ian), and Brooke Wallace; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and mother, she was predeceased by her sister, Dixie Chambers; brother, Billy Smith; and son-in-law, James Moore; sister-in-law, Yvonne James and her husband, Thurston.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Kit Laxton officiating. In honor of the many meals and desserts Peggy prepared for others, all will be invited to a reception in the church social hall immediately following the service. Interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Peggy’s memory may be made to Zion Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Stefanie Wallace, P.O. Box 694, Accomac, VA 23301; Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com); or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.