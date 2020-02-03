Mrs. Margaret Jean “Peggy” Linton, 81, wife of the late Norris Hilton Linton, Sr. and resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Born February 7, 1938 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Guilford, VA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Vergie Mae Taylor.

Peggy was a longtime member of Guilford United Methodist Church and past member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed word puzzles, knitting, and looked forward to her many day trips and riding the Eastern Shore back roads. She was especially close to her sister, Delma, with whom she shared many cherished memories. Peggy adored her sons, as they did her, and her memory will be forever celebrated in their hearts.

Survivors include her three loving sons, Norris, H. “Sonny” Linton, Jr. of Parksley, Joseph Isaac Linton of Keller, VA, and Jamie Lee Linton of Fox Grove, VA; sister-in-law, Sue Linton Newhart of Ohio; granddaughter, Leighann Marie Linton; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Delma Taylor Mason and Lacey Taylor Evans.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Contributions in Peggy’s memory may be made to Guilford United Methodist Church, 25460 Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.

