Peggy Anne Wessells, 84, of Parksley, wife of the late Reginald Thomas Wessells, Sr., passed away on November 29, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. John Burr officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery in Parksley.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7-8PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

A full obituary will appear shortly.

