A graveside service for Pauline Widgeon Lewis of Cheriton will
be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery
with Reverend Dr. Charles Peterson officiating.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cheriton
Baptist Church, Post Office Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape
Charles, Virginia.
Pauline Widgeon Lewis
