A graveside service for Pauline Widgeon Lewis of Cheriton will

be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery

with Reverend Dr. Charles Peterson officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cheriton

Baptist Church, Post Office Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape

Charles, Virginia.