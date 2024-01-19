Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Pauline Isdell Small, of Onley, VA, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

A graveside memorial and inurnment will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 1 p.m., in Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA, with the Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions in Pauline’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Greenbrier Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320 (http://www.diabetes.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

