Funeral services for Mr. Paul Jones of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Rev. James Eure will be the Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Mary Katherine Bundick of Painter
March 10, 2021
Roneshea Stanley
February 27, 2020
Yvonne Marshall Widgeon of Willis Wharf
May 12, 2021
Barbara Grimes
December 16, 2021
Local Conditions
April 7, 2023, 5:15 pm
Rain
47°F
47°F
4 mph
real feel: 44°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 7:31 pm
8 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: As we wrap up the week and I've been mulling over your comments on previous posts, one observation I noticed is how often an inspiration resonates with others' experiences in life. It got me to thinking how I've admitted that some mornings, the gold message is just as much a reminder to myself.Thinking about the week solidified some reassurance: Regardless what is going on in life, we are never alone in our experiences. Whether a family member, friend, someone in the community or online, someone somewhere has experienced something similar and can offer an ear, a shoulder, help in any number of ways. Greatest thanks to all of you who have been commenting on the gold posts which reminded me that we are never alone!I backed up this morning's thoughts with Marie Miller's song by the same nameI wanna save you,I wanna save you from the pain.I wanna help you,I wanna help you feel the same again.I wanna fix you,I wanna fix your life.I wanna change it,I wanna change it for the best.So, listen to me now.I’m not gonna stand here, when my friend’s down and out.I’m not gonna run when, it’s hard to figure it all out.If there’s anything I’d say,I will tell you right now:You’re not alone,You’re not alone,You’re not alone.You’re not alone,You’re not alone,You’re not alone.I wanna roll up,I’m gonna roll up my sleeves.I’m gonna fight for you,I’m gonna fight till I bleed.So, listen to me now.I’m not gonna stand here, when my friend’s down and out.I’m not gonna run when, it’s hard to figure it all out.If there’s anything I’d say,I will tell you right now:You’re not alone, ... See MoreSee Less