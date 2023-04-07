Funeral services for Mr. Paul Jones of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Rev. James Eure will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.