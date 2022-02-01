Patsy Ruth Linton Ellis, 95, wife of the late Robert Lee Ellis, Jr. and a resident of Temperanceville, VA, passed away at her home on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Born July 25, 1926 in Saxis, VA where she was raised with her family, she was a daughter of the late Claude Swanson Linton and Nona Ellis Linton. Patsy dedicated her working career to educating the Eastern Shore’s youth, starting as a teacher at Saxis Elementary School, and continuing teaching roles throughout the years to include serving as a teacher’s aide and substitute for Accomack County Public Schools.

Her walk of faith was a strong force throughout Patsy’s life. She was a lifelong Methodist until only a few years ago, when she fulfilled her desire to be baptized by immersion, as Jesus was, and became a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Soon after, she found her true church home at Hallwood Baptist Church.

Patsy enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, quilting, painting, sewing and antiquing with friends. She took pride in keeping her yard and home pristine.

Survivors include her son, Gregory Lee Ellis and his wife, Patricia Riddle Ellis, of Temperanceville, VA; two grandchildren, Kristen J. Ellis of Salisbury, MD, and Robert D. Ellis of Parksley, VA; a brother, Claude Gilbert Linton and his wife Jean Mitchell Linton of Temperanceville; and brother-in-law, William Herbert Watson of Atlantic, VA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Matilda Anne Linton Watson; and a brother, Clarence James Linton.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at the Hallwood Baptist Church, with The Reverend Danny Shrieves officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service, and interment will follow at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville.

Memorial donations may be made to Hallwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 36, Hallwood, VA 23359, or to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.