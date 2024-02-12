A funeral service in celebration of the life and musical legacy of Patrick Scott Belote will be held at Onancock Baptist Church on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastors Andy Cobb and Rob Kelly officiating. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at the Onancock Cemetery.

In honor of Patrick’s passion for the arts, donations may be made in his memory to Historic Onancock School, P.O. Box 467, Onancock, VA 23417 (https://www.historiconancockschool.org/donate) or with a contribution to a local art or music program of your choosing.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

*Patrick’s full obituary will be posted when available.