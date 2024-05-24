Patricia Widgeon Sturgis of Painter

Patricia Widgeon Sturgis, 75, wife of Jimmy Sturgis and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at VCU Hospital in Richmond, VA, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous fight with cancer. A native of the Eastern Shore, she was the daughter of the late David Jennings Widgeon and the late Annette Custis Widgeon. She was a retired Bank Teller for PNC Bank, member of Painter Methodist Church, dedicated member and treasurer of Painter Volunteer Fire Company, and enjoyed crafting and working in her flowers.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Dauzier and her husband, Marc, of Midlothian, VA; a sister, Connie Campbell and her husband, William, of Painter; and a niece, two nephews, and several cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, David Jennings Widgeon, Jr.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Painter Volunteer Fire Company, Post Office Box 275, Painter, VA 23420 or Massey Cancer Center, Post Office Box 980214, Richmond, VA 23219.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.