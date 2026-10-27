Patricia Smith

Patricia Jane Smith, 87, of Belle Haven, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, and is now resting with her Lord in Heaven.

Born in New Jersey, Patricia was the daughter of the late Charles and Sophia Harms. In 2004, she made her way to Virginia, following a dream that brought her to the Eastern Shore, the restoration of the Walker House. What began as a dream soon became a new chapter in her life, and Virginia became home.

Patricia was a lifelong waitress and loved the people she met along the way. She worked at Captain’s Deck and later at Big’s Restaurant, where she became a familiar face and friend to many. She had a way of making people feel welcome, and her years of serving others brought her many friendships and memories.

When she wasn’t working, Patricia was happiest at home, tending to her garden and flowers. She loved watching things grow and took great pride in the beauty she created around her. Her pets were also very special to her and were a constant source of companionship and joy.

Patricia will be remembered as a woman who followed her dreams, made a home for herself on the Eastern Shore, and found happiness in the people, animals, and simple pleasures she loved.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Ludlow (George); her sister, Sherree (Glen); her brothers, Tommy, Butch, Timmy, Charlie, and Howard and their spouses; and her very special nephew, Jimmy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sophia Harms.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services. Her family and friends will carry her memory with them and remember her for the life she lived and the people she touched.

Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home of Exmore, Virginia.