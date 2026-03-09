Patricia Phillips

Patricia Anne Parker Phillips, 78, wife of Daniel G. Phillips and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 08, 2026. She was born and raised in Hacks Neck, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest J. Parker and the late Juanita Shelton Parker. She retired form Sun Trust Bank after 39 ½ years. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching children and serving on many ministries. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and other crafts. Her greatest passion was doing for others.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a son, John Labon Phillips of Willis Wharf; a daughter, Dawn P. Parks (Richie) of Exmore, VA; two grandsons, Brandon J. Parks (Chassity) and Lane A. Parks, both of Melfa, VA; two great granddaughters, Presley and Riley Parks, both of Melfa; a sister, June Parker Collins (Bill) of Melfa; three nieces, Pam Goga Clayton (Todd) of Onancock, VA, Christina Thierfelt ( Doug) of Hallwood, VA, and Merilyn Ward; two nephews, William Daniel Maddox of Hallwood, and Frederick (F. T.) Ward; and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Ernestine Parker Cherrix and a nephew, Gerald A Goga.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 2:00PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter and Associate Pastor Kit Laxton officiating. Interment will follow at Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Exmore Baptist Church 11624 Occohannock Road Exmore, VA 23350 or Shore Christian Academy, PO Box 28, Belle Haven, VA 23306.

