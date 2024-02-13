Patricia Ann Mears-Johnson

February 13, 2024
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Mears-Johnson, affectionately known as “Pat” or “Miss Pat,” passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024 in Williamsburg, Virginia, at the age of 81 years young.   A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 16th at 2:00PM from the Guilford Methodist Church in Bloxom. Interment will follow in the Guilford Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Pat’s honor to Worcester County Humane Society to support causes dear to her heart. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

