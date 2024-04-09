A service to celebrate the life of Patricia “Pat” Gardner of Onley, will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, with Pastor John Mazziott officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

To continue Pat’s generosity throughout her life, please consider a memorial donation in her memory to any church, or to Lighthouse Ministries, P.O. Box 54, Keller, VA 23401.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.