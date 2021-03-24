Private funeral services for Pastor Marlene P. Brown of Oak Hall, will be conducted  Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Apostle Ivan Grant officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Holiness Cemetery, Atlantic.  Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com

