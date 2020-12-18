A private funeral service for Pastor Robert Fooks of Mardela Springs, MD will be held on Sunday at 12 noon at New and Living Way Church, Mardela Springs, MD. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 until 4 PM at the Church. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
