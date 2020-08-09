Pamela Stewart Dunton, 69, wife of the late Robert West Dunton and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of the late Orris James Stewart and the late Audrey Mason Stewart. She was a retired bookkeeper-computer operator for H.W. Drummond, Inc. and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Pam wrote a book titled “Humor In Sadness” about Alzheimer’s Disease.

She is survived by two sons, Robert West Dunton, Jr. of Waynesboro, VA, and Kirk Stewart Dunton and his wife, Cissy, of Melfa, VA; a brother, John Mason Stewart and his wife, Jennie, of Jamesville, VA; a sister, Linda Lane Stewart Hester and her husband, Col. Jack Hester, of Tampa, FL; five grandchildren, Trinity, Makailey, Trystan, Coleby, and Caleb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Paul Oh and Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.

