Funeral service for Mr. Otis Wallace Cutler of Accomac, VA, known to his friends as “Patty” will be held Saturday 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA with Rev. Ricardo Poulson officiating. Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Wharton’s Cemetery, Parksley, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
