Orman O. Bloxom age 87 of Snow Hill, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Painter Virginia. He was the son of the late William Bloxom and Anna Lilliston and the husband of the late Thelma (Disharoon) Bloxom.

He is survived by his son; Kevin Bloxom Sr., daughter; Kimberly Bloxom Savage and husband , Bob. Orman was a proud veteran and served during the Korean War in the 7th Division of the 49th field artillery “Hells Bells” . Orman worked for many years for NASA before his retirement.

A funeral service will be held at Bates United Methodist Church in Snow Hill, Maryland on at 1PM on Saturday December 21, 2019. The Family will receive friends and visitors from 12pm to the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Bates Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest that a contribution be made in Orman’s name to The American Legion Post 67, P.O. Box 161 Snow Hill MD 21863 or to Bates United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Judy Clayville, 116 N Washington St., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin Maryland.