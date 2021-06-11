Funeral service for Mr. Ontavious Mapp of Withams VA will be held Saturday 3:00 PM at Allentown Cemetery, Daugherty, VA with Rev. Keith Kellam officiating. Burial will be held in the Allentown Cemetery, Daugherty, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
