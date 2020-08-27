Private graveside services for Mr. Oliver C. Battle,  also known as “Curt” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 1 PM from Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Cemetery, Onancock, with Rev. Dr. Oretha Cross officiating.  Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.  Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

