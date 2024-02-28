Odessa M. Downing

February 28, 2024
Funeral service for  Mrs. Odessa M. Downing, also known as “Dessa” of Hamilton Township, NJ, will be conducted  on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary C. Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home. She will be remembered as the sister of Rev. Gary C. Miller.
Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

