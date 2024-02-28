February 28, 2024
|
Funeral service for Mrs. Odessa M. Downing, also known as “Dessa” of Hamilton Township, NJ, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary C. Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home. She will be remembered as the sister of Rev. Gary C. Miller.
Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.