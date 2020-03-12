Funeral services Mr. Obie Snead, Jr. of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at St. Andrews U.M.Church, Upper Hill, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Carol Fields will be officiating. Interment will be held at Johnson’s Family Cemetery, Upper Hill, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.