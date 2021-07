Funeral Service for NOVELLA BETTY COLLINS of Birdsnest will be conducted from the Mt Zion AME Church Cemetery, Treherneville Saturday (July 10, 2021) afternoon at 1:00pm with Rev. Willie White officiating.

Relatives and friends may call at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox Friday (July 9, 2021) 2:00pm to 4:00pm.