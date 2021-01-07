Private funeral services for Mr. Norman Marshall of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Lavenia Fletcher officiating. Interment will be in the Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .