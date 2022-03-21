Norma Muse Rayfield, 84, wife of the late George R. Rayfield and a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Nursing in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Elizabeth City, NC, she was the daughter of the late McKinley Muse and the late Mammie Dale Muse. She was a retired Teacher’s Aide for Northampton County Public Schools and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three children, Mary Lynn Farlow of Prince George County, VA, Arthur Wayne Rayfield of Exmore, VA, and Michael R. Rayfield of Birdsnest; a sister, Maxine Harrell and her husband, George, of Elizabeth City; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00PM at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc. Post Office Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

