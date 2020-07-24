Mrs. Nora Lee Parks, 93, wife of the late Richard Barnes Parks, passed away peacefully at her home in Accomac on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born on September 15, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Les and Beulah Parks. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Madeline P. Holland.

Nora graduated from Accomac High School and the Goldey Beacon Business School. Before starting their family, she worked at E.S. Adkins and the former REA. After starting her family, she served as the bookkeeper for Parks Brothers Farming Operation.

The original multi-tasker worked from her scrupulously clean home with the aroma of her famous Neenie Rolls, cinnamon bread, and delicious cakes wafting through the kitchen while her typewriter clickity-clacked out the weekly ZBC bulletins.

When the church doors were open , she was there, always ready to do her part.

Nora Lee had high expectations for her girls and they wanted to please her – from report cards to picking up pine cones and sticks!

She lost her partner of 68 years, the love of her life, and is now survived by her daughters, Bonnie P McJilton and her husband, Mike of Accomac, Ann P. Aleo and her husband, Chris of Spotsylvania, and Dickye P. Reese and her husband, Ken of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Bert Wessells and wife, Mandi, Laura Bloxom and husband, Joe, Trever Aleo and wife, Lindsey, Jeremey Aleo, Matt McJilton, Michael McJilton and wife, Deirdre, Tyler Reece and Morgan Reece; great grandchildren, Harper and Nora Wessells, Trenton, Owen, Ethan and Watson Bloxom and Adriana McJilton.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00AM from Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Matthews officiating. The service will also be streamed via radio, where listeners may sit in the church parking lot and tune into 87.9FM. All social distancing measures will be enforced and seating will be limited. Interment will be private in the Parksley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 AM at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, c/o Ann Kellam, 26485 Lang Farm Road, Accomac, VA 23301.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

More information can be found at ThorntonFuneralHome.net.

