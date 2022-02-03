Funeral services for Mr. Nicholas Pittman of Pocomoke city, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Rehobeth Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.