Funeral services for Mr. Nicholas Joseph will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 23, at Capeville Baptist Church with Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. There will be viewing Friday, October 22, from 5 to 7 PM at the Church. Services provided by Cornish Funeral Home.
