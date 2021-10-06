Funeral services for Nellie Dawn Pruitt Jones, of Tangier, will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon at 2, with her son-in-law, Pastor Darren Landon and Pastors Bob Daniels and Charles W. Parks III officiating. Interment will follow in the Crockett Family Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440 or to Swain Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.