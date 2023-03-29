Naomi “Nana” Cathell, of Magnolia, DE, formerly of Onley and Parksley, VA, became one of God’s angels on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Delaware Hospice, Milford, DE. Born August 19, 1928 in New Castle, DE, she was the daughter of the late Precy Blair MacMicking and Louisa Mary Rosina MacMicking.

She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Adkins and her husband, Wayne, of Magnolia, Robin Ford of Parksley, and Jani Savannah and her husband, Dean, of Melfa, VA; grandchildren, Melissa Dulin and her husband, Adam, of Camden-Wyoming, DE, Jennifer McHenry and her husband, Evan, of Santa Clara, CA, Wayne Adkins, Jr. of Smyrna, DE, Greg Ford and his wife, Amy, of Onancock, VA, Chuck Ford and his wife, Shanna, of Melfa, Josh Ford and his wife, Caitlyn, of Onley, Mary Ford of McLean, VA, Matthew Stanley of Live Oaks, FL, Amanda Stanley of Melfa, Kristen Scott and her husband, Matt, of Melfa, Spring Custis of Exmore, VA, and Jess Savannah and his wife, Casey, of Nassawadox, VA; as well as 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend, and partner in crime, Dorothy Wright.

To know Nana was to love her. Over the years, she influenced countless children who grew up in the town of Parksley, sharing with them her love for the Lord and teaching His word. Visits with Nana always came with chicken nuggets and grilled cheese, which were occasionally placed burnt side down. She loved to read and wrote letters to everyone, and especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Most of all, Nana loved the Lord and her church, Baptist Bible.

Funeral services will be held at Baptist Bible Church, in Accomac, VA, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Nana requested contributions be made to Baptist Bible Church, 24577 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.