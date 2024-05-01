Nancy Senn formerly of Melfa

Nancy Rushing Senn, 99 years old, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA. She was formerly a resident of Melfa, VA, and The Chesapeake in Newport, News, VA. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Gladstone Senn; and her parents, Reverend Julius Rushing and Bessie Rushing. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara S. James of Nassawadox, VA; grandson, Chad G. James (Jennifer); and great grandchildren, Zachary and Brooke, both of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bowden of Suffolk, VA; and brother-in-law, Carroll Page Senn of Lexington, VA.

Nancy graduated from Longwood College and taught business at Onancock High School for 25 years.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 4:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Tammy Estep officiating. Interment will be private.

The family is grateful to the staff of The Chesapeake, The Commonwealth and caregivers who shared their love and care for Nancy through the past several years and especially over the last month.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.