Nancy Lee Thomas, 74, passed away August 31, 2021 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA.

Nancy was born October 17, 1946 in Anne Arundel County, MD to the late Charles and Lillian Knight Griffith. Nancy was a cleaning contractor who loved shopping sprees, dancing, spending time on the beach and sitting on her deck bird watching. She was a member of the “Cool Kids”.

She is survived by two sons, Maxwell Thomas-Balicki and husband Johnny of Baltimore, MD and Jesse Thomas and wife Melissa of Parksley; grandchildren, Kassondra and Seth Thomas of Parksley and Brennin Thomas of Salisbury; a sister-in-law, Candy Valenza; and her dear friends Becky Kamm and Linda Lambertson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Curt Thomas Sr., son Curt Thomas Jr., and brother Bobby Griffith.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 7, at 1:00 PM from the graveside of the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

